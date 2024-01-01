English
Afghanistan: Food markets in Kabul were busy on first day of Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Kabul’s Marketplaces were busy on the first day of the holy Month of Ramadhan. On other days the food market in the capital has not very busy; but on the first day of the Month of Ramadhan, people were more engaged in purchasing food items in Kabul.

“Today is the first day of the Month of Ramadhan; people are buying their needed items for Ramadhan, therefore our business is good and there is a crowd,” Samiullah, a shopkeeper in Kabul, told TOLOnews.

Some citizens in the capital are asking the caretaker government to take serious steps to prevent the increase in the price of food items during the Month of Ramadhan.

Source: TOLOnews

