Afghanistan: Food markets in Kabul were busy on first day of Ramadhan

“Today is the first day of the Month of Ramadhan; people are buying their needed items for Ramadhan, therefore our business is good and there is a crowd,” Samiullah, a shopkeeper in Kabul, told TOLOnews.

Some citizens in the capital are asking the caretaker government to take serious steps to prevent the increase in the price of food items during the Month of Ramadhan.

Source: TOLOnews