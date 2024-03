Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Relaxing Quran Recitation

Continuous stream of “Calm & Comforting Quran” recitations, that designed to provide you with a soothing atmosphere for relaxation, study, and work. Immerse yourself in the peaceful ambiance created by the gentle recitation of the Quranic Verses, perfect for finding tranquillity amidst your busy day.

