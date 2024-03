Shafaqna English- Ramadhan is a special month of the year for Muslims. What is it all about? What do Muslims do? Can non-Muslims fast as well? What happens if Muslims find it hard? What food do they eat etc, explained by Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli and released by Noor Islamic Education.

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli presents 20 common questions asked by non-Muslims on the Month of Ramadhan.

www.shafaqna.com