[Video] Angels, Jinn And The Final Judgement

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “Angels, Jinn And The Final Judgement”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

One of the articles of faith for Muslims is to believe in the angels. They are mentioned numerous times in the Qur’an and, like everything else, they were created by God [Q. 35:1], therefore they had a beginning and eventually they will come to an end. But angels do not reproduce, so once angels are created by God they live until the final conclusion of the existence of all created things. We do not know how many angels there are in total, but there are Hadith that state that they are more than any other kind of creature. We are told that there are vast numbers in heaven, where they are constantly engaged in the worship of God.

Angels are spirit beings ‘created of light.’ They do not eat or drink. They don’t have free will, which means that they are always completely obedient to God and therefore Muslim, and so this makes them ideally suited to carrying out the tasks set for them by God [Q. 19:64; 66:6]. They act as God’s agents to keep the creation operating as God wills. One of their most important tasks is to act as messengers from God’s world to the created world. Because they do not have the capacity to disobey God, they are able to deliver God’s messages in a complete and unadulterated form.

The most widely known angel is Jibril (AS) (the Arabic form of the name Gabriel), who carries messages from God to the prophets. It was Jibril who appeared to Muhammad (PBUH) on Mount Hira when the Qur’an was first revealed. Angels can take on different forms, appearing and disappearing. Jibril (AS) came to Muhammad (PBUH) on many occasions and was associated with the form of a handsome young man, who appeared unannounced bearing no signs of a journey.

Like all angels, Jibril (AS) has no free will, therefore is incapable of distorting the message of the Qur’an as it was sent down from the realm of God [Q. 2:97]. This is one of the important elements in the Islamic belief that the Qur’an is the word of God, preserved without change from the realm of God to the earth, where it continues to be protected by God from all error. Jibril is sometimes called in the Qur’an, the Trustworthy Spirit [Q. 26:193] and Muslim philosophers have referred to Jibril’s role as the Agent of Revelation.

Part of series: Understanding Islam by Dr Chris Hewer

