English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsShia islamShia MediaShia OrganizationsVideos

SICM Mahfil Ali: 1st Night of Ramadhan 1445 [Video]

0

Shafaqna EnglishSICM Mahfil Ali presented live Ramadhan programme at ” 1st Night of Ramadhan 1445 with talk Dr Munzela Raza.

Event Details:

We look forward to welcoming you to our Ramadhan programme.

5:30 Children’s programme

6:10 Salaat

6:35 Iftar

7:10 Short talk by Dr Munzela Raza

7:25 Du’a Welcoming Ramadhan

7:50 Qur’an recitation

Dr Munzela Raza will focus on one spiritual tale each night with the aim of better understanding ourselves as well as our position with respect to our Creator.

Speaker :

Munzela is a graduate of Al-Mahdi Institute and medical doctor who has completed an MA in Islamic Studies at the University of Birmingham. She is the founder of ICBL (Islamic case-based Learning), a unique and innovative way of delivering Islamic education.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Spiritual Conversations – The Different Opportunities in The Holy Month

parniani

IECOC Tuesday Ramadan program [Video]

parniani

Karbala: Khatm Quran programs begins in holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) [Photos]

parniani

20 Questions Non-Muslims Ask About Ramadhan [Video]

parniani

Islamic Centre Of England: Ramadhan The Month of Quran – Day 1 [Video]

parniani

[Video] The Quran Time (Night 1)

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.