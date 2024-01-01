SICM Mahfil Ali: 1st Night of Ramadhan 1445 [Video]

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented live Ramadhan programme at ” 1st Night of Ramadhan 1445 with talk Dr Munzela Raza.

Event Details:

We look forward to welcoming you to our Ramadhan programme.

5:30 Children’s programme

6:10 Salaat

6:35 Iftar

7:10 Short talk by Dr Munzela Raza

7:25 Du’a Welcoming Ramadhan

7:50 Qur’an recitation

Dr Munzela Raza will focus on one spiritual tale each night with the aim of better understanding ourselves as well as our position with respect to our Creator.

Speaker :

Munzela is a graduate of Al-Mahdi Institute and medical doctor who has completed an MA in Islamic Studies at the University of Birmingham. She is the founder of ICBL (Islamic case-based Learning), a unique and innovative way of delivering Islamic education.

