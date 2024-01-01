Shafaqna top news stories (12 March 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (12 March 2024) March 12, 2024 | 7:42 PMMarch 13, 2024 | 1:37 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 12 March 2024: [Photos] Palestinians break fast on ruins of demolished homes in Gaza’s Deir… Karbala: Iftar in the guest house of Imam Hossain’s (AS) shrine Saudi’s Literature Commission takes part in 2024 London Book Fair AA: London’s Muslims start Ramadhan fearing for safety SICM Mahfil Ali: 1st Night of Ramadan 1445 [Video] [Video] Angels, Jinn And The Final Judgement 20 Questions Non-Muslims Ask About Ramadan [Video] [Photos] Welcoming Ramadhan in capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina [Video] Relaxing Quran Recitation | Calm & Comforting Islamic Centre Of England: Ramadan The Month of Quran – Day 1… [Video] The Quran Time (Night 1) Islamic Laws on fasting: Making the intention to fast before or after… Afghanistan: Food markets in Kabul were busy on first day of Ramadhan Reciting Holy Quran at the Shrine of Imam Redha (AS) [Photos] USA: Muslim organizations urge Ramadhan boycott of public officials who are silent… [Photos] Gaza’s innocent children victims of devastating war [Photos]: Preparing Askariyyayn (AS) shrines of for Ramadhan Qatar remains hopeful about ceasefire in Gaza [Photos] Ramadhan welcoming ceremony in Imam Reza’s (AS) Holy Shrine Importance and Virtue of Fasting in Hadiths of Imams (AS) by the… 35000 Palestinian worshipers perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on 11 Mar. 2024 Saudi Arabia distributes dates in 93 countries UN voices concern over ‘provocation in holy sites in Jerusalem’ MEE: Austrian state’s attacks on Muslims shows no sign of easing India enforces ‘Anti-Muslim’ 2019 citizenship law weeks before election [Video] Ramadhan’s Day 1 Dua Ramadhan Series