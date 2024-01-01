English
AA: London’s Muslims start Ramadhan fearing for safety

0

Shafaqna English- For London’s Muslims, the holy Month of Ramadhan has started this year with a sense of trepidation. A spike in Islamophobia spurred by Israel’s war on Gaza and recent break-ins at Mosques have heightened fears and sparked calls for increased security measures.

Since mid-February, there have been a series of incidents at mosques around London, including break-ins at three – Palmers Green Mosque, Southgate Mosque and Masjid Ayesha.

This has happened at time when, according to Tell MAMA, a watchdog focusing on anti-Muslim incidents, Islamophobic incidents in the UK have more than tripled since Oct. 7, when Israel launched its deadly war on the Gaza Strip.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

