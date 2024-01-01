Karbala: Iftar in the guest house of Imam Hossain’s (AS) shrine

SHAFAQNA- The guest house inside the shrine of Imam Hossain (AS) affiliated with the holy Otabah Hossaini announced its service plan in the holy Month of Ramadhan.

According to the report of Otabah Hossaini News Website, Hamzah Al-Naqeeb Head of the guest house inside the shrine of Imam Hossain (AS) said this guest house provides services during the Month of Ramadhan, and one of its services is setting the Iftar table every day.

He added that this guest house sets Iftar table every day in Bab al-Qibla tent, which has a capacity of more than 5 thousand pilgrims, and in the hall of the guest house in Bab Al-Karama, which has the capacity to serve more than 3,500 people.

Al-Naqeeb said that the kitchen of Otabah Hosseini provides 8,000 Iftar meals for the employees and supporting parties of Otabah Hosseini every day.

He explained that another kitchen prepares more than 3,500 Iftar meals for weak families and religious schools and so on and the guest house inside the shrine of Imam Hossain (AS) also provides food baskets for weak families in Karbala and most provinces of Iraq and the Otabah Hossaini’s staff.

It is noteworthy that Otabah Hossaini provides special services to all domestic and foreign pilgrims, especially during religious occasions and holy months.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com