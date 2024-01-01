English
International Shia News Agency
UNESCO: 75% of Afghan girls denied education

Shafaqna English- UNESCO reported that Afghanistan is among the ten countries where the majority of girls are deprived of going to schools and 75% of them are deprived of education.

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has published a report stating that girls in Afghanistan and some African countries are facing significant educational setbacks.

“Among these ten countries, nine from Africa and Afghanistan have the highest rate of girls’ lack of access to schools. Afghanistan ranks tenth in this list. At least 50% of girls cannot go to school, and in Afghanistan, 75% of girls do not have the opportunity to attend school.”

Source: Tolo News

