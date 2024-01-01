English
AA: Numerous countries have been suffering from starvation

Shafaqna English- As Gaza faces severe starvation crisis, many regions worldwide have also been facing malnutrition and food shortages amid ongoing conflicts.

From Central America and Haiti to Africa and the Middle East, multiple crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and various violent conflicts and climate disasters worldwide have pushed some countries into food crises.

According to the 2023 Global Hunger Index, nine countries have alarming levels of hunger: Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

 

