Karbala: Khatm Quran programs begins in holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) [Photos]

Shafaqna English- The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan (Tuesday) was the scene of the beginning of the Khatm of the Holy Quran (reading the Quran from beginning to end) programmes that will continue until the end of this holy month.

According to Shafaqna, Noon News Agency wrote: The pictures below show the spiritual atmosphere inside the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) with the presence of a large number of pilgrims to participate in this auspicious ceremony.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

