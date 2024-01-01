English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Karbala: Khatm Quran programs begins in holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) [Photos]

0

Shafaqna English- The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan (Tuesday) was the scene of the beginning of the Khatm of the Holy Quran (reading the Quran from beginning to end) programmes that will continue until the end of this holy month.

According to Shafaqna, Noon News Agency wrote: The pictures below show the spiritual atmosphere inside the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) with the presence of a large number of pilgrims to participate in this auspicious ceremony.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

IECOC Tuesday Ramadan program [Video]

parniani

SICM Mahfil Ali: 1st Night of Ramadhan 1445 [Video]

parniani

20 Questions Non-Muslims Ask About Ramadhan [Video]

parniani

Islamic Centre Of England: Ramadhan The Month of Quran – Day 1 [Video]

parniani

[Video] The Quran Time (Night 1)

parniani

[Photos] Reciting the Holy Quran in the Shrine of Imam Redha (AS)

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.