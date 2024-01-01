English
MIT study: For multilingual people, their mother tongue is something special

Shafaqna Science- An MIT study discovered that polyglots’ brains use less energy when processing their native language compared to others.

A recent study on multilingual individuals has discovered that there is a unique aspect to the way their brains handle their first language.

In individuals who speak five or more languages, their brain activates the same language regions when they hear any of the languages they are fluent in.

In most cases, this network shows a higher level of response to languages that the speaker is fluent in, except when it comes to their native language. When listening to their own language, the activity in the language network significantly decreases.

The research indicates that the initial language a person learns has special qualities that make it easier for the brain to process, according to the researchers.

“Something makes it a little bit easier to process — maybe it’s that you’ve spent more time using that language — and you get a dip in activity for the native language compared to other languages that you speak proficiently,” explained Evelina Fedorenko, an associate professor of neuroscience at MIT and a senior author of the study conducted at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research.

Source: MIT News

www.shafaqna.com

