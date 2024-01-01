Imam Reza (AS) holy Shrine fully prepared to host pilgrims during Ramadhan-Nowrouz

Shafaqna English- The Chief Director of Imam Reza (AS) shrine has expressed full readiness to host pilgrims visiting the shrine during the fasting month of Ramadhan and the upcoming Nowruz holidays.

Reza Khorakian made the statements in a press conference in Mashhad on Tuesday, briefing reporters about special programs scheduled in the shrine for the holy month of Ramadan and Iranian New Year.

“Imam Reza shrine uses financial resources donated via endowments and vows to serve pilgrims. This is, in fact, allowing people to serve people,” he said.

He added that last year, some two million pilgrims visited the shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad just in the first 24 hours of Nowrouz (21 March 2023), predicting the number to stand at 2.3 million pilgrims for the Iranian New Year (21 March 2024).

Source : IQNA