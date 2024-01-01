Pakistan: Challenge of educational disparity

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, In Pakistan, the pursuit of equal opportunities in education remains an ongoing struggle, reflecting broader challenges in the nation’s socio-economic development. Despite constitutional guarantees of the right to education for all children, the reality on the ground presents a starkly different scenario. Disparities persist across the country, denying numerous children their fundamental right to learn and prosper.

At the heart of this issue lies the imperative to implement Article 25 of the Constitution, which mandates equal access to education for every child. This constitutional provision is not merely a legal requirement but also a moral obligation, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to equity, social justice, and inclusive development. However, despite the passage of thirteen years since the introduction of Article 25-A, progress in realizing this right has been painfully slow.

One of the most pressing concerns is the persistent gender gap in educational attainment, with girls disproportionately affected by access barriers. Cultural norms and socio-economic factors in regions like Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) continue to impede girls’ enrollment and retention in schools. Addressing this gender disparity necessitates targeted interventions aimed at dismantling entrenched barriers and promoting gender-sensitive policies that empower girls to pursue their education free from fear or discrimination.

Additionally, children from the poorest households and those with disabilities encounter significant challenges in accessing quality education. Economic constraints, inadequate infrastructure, and limited resources further compound the situation, perpetuating cycles of poverty and exclusion. Closing these gaps requires comprehensive approaches that tackle the multifaceted barriers faced by marginalized communities, ensuring that no child is left behind.

