Philippines: Muslim-majority region lights up for Ramadhan celebrations

Shafaqna English- Cotabato City, the main city of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, has lit up with colorful light installations as began Ramadhan celebrations.
There are some 12 million Muslims in this country of nearly 120 million people, according to 2024 data from the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos.
They live mostly on the island of Mindanao and in the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, as well as in Manila, constituting the third-largest Muslim community in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and Malaysia.

Source:Arab  News

