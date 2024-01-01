English
PRC: Israel violence against Palestinian children increased

Shafaqna English- Israel violence against Palestinian children increased, the UK-based Palestinian Return Centre (PRC)reported.

The UK-based Palestinian Return Centre (PRC) has submitted a report to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) on the “increasing Israeli violence against Palestinian children since October 7, 2023.”
The report, which was issued during the UN body’s 55th session in Geneva,  stressed that Israel violates children’s rights, where Palestinian children living under Israeli military occupation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are routinely deprived of their right to life, education, adequate housing and the right to healthcare.

Source: Middle East Monitor

 

 

 

