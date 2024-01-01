Biden visits Michigan for second time without any in-person meetings with Muslims

Shafaqna English- For the second time this year, USA’s President Joe Biden visited Michigan without any in-person meetings with members of Muslim communities as he faces protests at campaign events.

According to Biden’s campaign, the President on Thursday (14 Mar. 2024) visited Saginaw, which it called “a diverse city with a plurality Black and large Latino population,” for an organizing meeting. It said Biden would deliver remarks to highlight “the stark contrast between his agenda of lowering costs for Michiganders and Donald Trump’s attacks on working families in the state, including his comments this week promising to cut Medicare and Social Security.”

Sources: NBC News

