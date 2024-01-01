UK MP warns: Explosion of unreported Islamophobia

Shabana Mahmood said: “In my constituency, people report it to me but not the police. They kind of just put it down to the price you pay for being a Muslim in this country, (but) reporting is then what drives police policy, social policy and potential legislation. We all have a role to play.”

Mahmood was speaking at a panel discussion after a screening of the film “HIJABI” by award-winning documentary-maker Samir Mehanovic.

The film, released to coincide with International Women’s Day and International Day to Combat Islamophobia, documents the lives of five British women and their experiences with Islamophobia, including one forced to flee the UK after she was assaulted.

Mahmood said: “Islamophobia has passed the dinner party test — it’s seen as acceptable. This is not just a Muslim problem, it should be addressed by all of society.” The UK has witnessed a 365 percent surge in anti-Muslim hate incidents since the Oct. 7 .

A government spokesperson told The Independent: “British Muslim women make a huge contribution to the United Kingdom and in strengthening the ties that bind our country together.

“It is unacceptable for anyone to feel unsafe while practicing their religion and we take a zero-tolerance approach to anti-Muslim hatred.