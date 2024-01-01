Climate change the bigger threat

The conference revealed that the year 2023 was the hottest year in the past 100,000 years, breaking global heat records. It was so hot that may Allah (SWT) protect. What is certain is that this year’s heat will break the records of the previous year as well.

Large glaciers are melting in frozen regions. Many of these glaciers are equal in size and extent to the area of ​​many countries. After melting due to heat, their water will eventually go into the seas. which are already full of pulp. Thus all countries and cities that are a few feet or less above the seas will be submerged. In this way millions of people will be homeless and destroyed.

In countries with long winters, there was such a heat that people lost their senses. Many people died. Even France and Spain faced drought. These are the deeds of these countries, from which they themselves are suffering, but many poor and backward countries like Pakistan are suffering irreparably.

What can anyone doubt about the poverty and backwardness of Pakistan compared to these developed countries where more than half of the population is suffering from poverty? What a tragedy in the 76-year history of Pakistan, people had to see this day too. All the developed countries of the world have this obsession to surpass each other in the industrial and economic field. The result of this development, which has devastated the world, is the release of carbon dioxide and methane gas, which has created a hole in the protective ozone layer that surrounds the planet, killing humans and all forms of biological life on Earth. has caused irreparable damage.

These gases have destroyed the environment resulting in snowfall in the deserts. Unseasonal heavy rains, sometimes drought. The world is suffering from malnutrition. The prices of these items are reaching the sky. Crops are producing poorly. People are suffering from dangerous diseases due to less food and poor nutrition. Crops are producing poorly due to excessive heat and excessive cold.

Now the situation is that the immense development of man has endangered the very existence of man himself. The famous English poet Wordsworth pointed out this danger while reading the lamentation of the destruction of nature a hundred years ago. The temperature of the earth is increasing rapidly.

By 2050, 30 years from now, most parts of the Earth will be so hot that human existence will cease to exist there. In a thousand years our earth will be so hot that the oceans will evaporate. Our earth will turn into a desert and from here all living things including humans will disappear.

The main cause of climate change is the use of fossil fuels. Including oil, gas and coal. Obviously, the most use of these things is in America, Europe, Russia, China, Japan and India, which are the main cause of greenhouse gas emissions.

This includes various other toxic chemicals including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and methane. Environmental scientists in Europe, especially Germany, informed the German people and the world about this danger. Public consciousness would go to such an extent that the Green Party came into being. whose manifesto was environmental protection. This is from the last century ie 1980s.

The Green Party gained such popularity in the public sphere that it has now become a part of the coalition government by reaching a deadlocked parliament there. Now green energy has become part of the manifesto of all political parties to get energy from solar and wind instead of fossil fuels.

That is, from the sun and the wind. But the economic development of these developed and powerful countries of the world has drowned the fleet of many countries of the world like Pakistan. A recent flood in Pakistan two years ago is a great example of this, in which Pakistan lost twenty billion dollars. Millions of people were displaced. Thousands of people died.

Environmental pollution causes smog, which kills 70 million people worldwide every year. This has become the fifth season in Pakistan India China.

Working from home has become a trend in developed countries. People go to office for two to three days. Similarly, the emission of toxic gases has decreased due to less traffic on the roads. Second, from primary to university, environment should be made a part of the curriculum so that some awareness is created among the ignorant people like us. By the way, environmental scientists say that when did the water go above the head. Now we should wait for the Great Resurrection, not the Minor. Which will suddenly descend in the form of Noah’s storm. Which can start from the new year. Doomsday is upon us and we are playing the banshee of China.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article