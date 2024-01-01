Mental health taboo

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Jawad Naqvi- The recent tragic incident in North Karachi, where a man set his three children on fire before committing self-immolation, has deeply shaken communities and underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in mental health support and child protection. The devastating loss of two innocent lives, with the third child still battling for survival in the hospital, highlights the systemic shortcomings that impede efforts to address these critical issues.

The descent of Muhammad Arif into such a desperate act, attributed to emotional distress and reliance on faith healers for treatment, lays bare the pervasive stigma and obstacles hindering access to mental health care. His story sheds light on the intricate challenges individuals encounter when seeking assistance, underscoring the imperative of destigmatization and improved availability of professional health services. Regrettably, mental health remains a taboo subject in many segments of Pakistani society, deterring individuals from seeking help and receiving proper care, thus exacerbating underlying mental health conditions and potentially leading to tragic outcomes.

Children, being the most vulnerable members of society, are particularly susceptible to the effects of mental health issues within their families and communities. Instances of domestic violence, substance abuse, and untreated mental illness can severely compromise a child’s safety and emotional well-being, perpetuating a cycle of trauma and harm.

To address this urgent issue, robust public health campaigns aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues and providing resources for those in need must be launched.

Furthermore, efforts to bolster child protection mechanisms and enhance support services for vulnerable children and their families are imperative. This includes expanding the availability of child-friendly mental health services, training healthcare professionals in trauma-informed care, and integrating mental health education into school curricula. Such interventions are crucial for fostering greater acceptance and tolerance within society.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article