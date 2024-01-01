English
International Shia News Agency
UN’s Chief concerned about Afghan women’s rights

Shafaqna English- António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations, concerned over the lack of access to rights for women in Afghanistan.

Guterres said that some countries had made progress in gender equality; however, these advancements are now being reversed.

The United Nations Secretary-General called Afghanistan one of the most prominent examples of gender inequality at this meeting.

He added: “Around the world, women’s rights are under attack, civic spaces are being squeezed, and women’s rights defenders face violence threats for daring to speak up for justice. Afghanistan is the clear example.”

Sources: Tolo News

