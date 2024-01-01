Russia: Voting begins in 3-day presidential election

Shafaqna English- Voters across Russia headed to the polls on Friday (15 Mar. 2024) for a three-day 2024 presidential election.

Four candidates are competing for the post of the head of state in the eighth presidential vote of the Russian Federation: Vladislav Davankov, nominated by the New People party; incumbent President Vladimir Putin, self-nominated; candidate of the Liberal-Democrat Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky, and Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party.

Head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova told press briefing in Moscow that over 94,000 polling stations have been set up, which will remain open from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m. local time.

Early voting took place in remote areas, as well as on ships and in military units, from Feb. 25 to March 14, and more than 2.3 million people in 42 regions voted early.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

