Al-Aqsa Mosque: 80,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayers [Photos]

Shafaqna English- 80,000 worshipers attended the first Friday prayer of the holy Month of Ramadhan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the tight Israeli restrictions.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Occupied Jerusalem affirmed that 80,000 worshipers performed the first Friday prayer of the Month of Ramadhan in the holy site.

Aqsa Mosque’s Preacher, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, stressed during the Friday sermon that worshipers’ large presence at the holy site is a strong message to those who want to harm it. “There is no room for bargaining over Al-Aqsa, nor for giving up a speck of dirt from it,” he said.

“Al-Aqsa is too high to be governed by international laws and will remain open no matter what happens. It is regrettable to observe what is occurring in Gaza, and there is nobody acting to put an end to it or to protect its citizens.”

He also pointed to the tight Israeli restrictions around Al-Aqsa Mosque for several months, saying that it is turned into a battlefield.

Ahead of the Friday prayer, the Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

