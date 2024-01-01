UNSC to meet on UNAMA’s mandate renewal in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Friday on a resolution to extend the mandate of UNAMA in Afghanistan.

Based on a report by the Security Council, the draft resolution for the renewal of UNAMA mandate has been prepared by Japan, and the majority of its members agree on this draft.

The report also states that some members have insisted on adding text to this draft about women’s rights; however, Russia and China have called for a change in UNAMA’s reporting, the release of currency reserves, and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com