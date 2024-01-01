English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

UNSC to meet on UNAMA’s mandate renewal in Afghanistan

0

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Friday on a resolution to extend the mandate of UNAMA in Afghanistan.

Based on a report by the Security Council, the draft resolution for the renewal of UNAMA mandate has been prepared by Japan, and the majority of its members agree on this draft.

The report also states that some members have insisted on adding text to this draft about women’s rights; however, Russia and China have called for a change in UNAMA’s reporting, the release of currency reserves, and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNSC extends Afghan mission mandate for 1 year

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Chief concerned about Afghan women’s rights

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Food prices rise with arrival of Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: At least 60 people die due to snowfall-cold weather

leila yazdani

UNESCO: 75% of Afghan girls denied education

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Food markets in Kabul were busy on first day of Ramadhan

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.