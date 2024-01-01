UK: Open Iftar events organized in collaboration with Ramadhan Tent Project

Shafaqna English- The Open Iftar events are organized in collaboration with the Ramadhan Tent Project to mark the Islamic month of fasting. From Etihad Stadium to London’s British Library and Trafalgar square, landmark locations are hosting special Iftar events to celebrate the holy Month of Ramadhan across England.

The theme of Ramadhan Festival 2024 is ‘Heritage: Past, Present, and Future,’ which aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Islam and its enduring influence on society, Islamic Relief said in a statement. In addition to this week’s events held at Etihad Stadium and Villa Park, this year Iftars will be held at Brentford, AFC Wimbledon, and West Bromwich Albion.

