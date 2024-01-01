Protecting children from online harassment

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US has identified Pakistan as one of the top three countries worldwide reporting the dissemination and use of sexually abusive material online, resulting in child harassment.

A recent survey conducted by Unicef in South Asian countries identified several common factors contributing to this issue, including guardians’ illiteracy, both general and digital, inadequate URL monitoring, underreporting of cases to law enforcement, geographic displacement, and limited constructive activities for children, leading to excessive social media usage.

Perpetrators strategically target victims and utilize systematic methods to sexually exploit and groom them, engaging in exchanges of explicit content, sexual discussions, participation in sexually explicit online activities, and live streaming.

A local NGO dedicated to child protection in Pakistan recorded 2,227 cases of online child harassment in the first half of 2023, with cases continuing to peak but being reported more frequently. The child harassment helpline in Pakistan is receiving an increasing number of complaints, with the potential for more if awareness is raised.

However, there is a pressing need to enhance legal enforcement, establish a separate entity for handling child protection cases, and provide training to law enforcement, government officials, and civil society members on both online and physical child safety. These measures are crucial in addressing the escalating issue of child harassment.

