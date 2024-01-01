UNICEF: Almost 7.5 million children in Syria need humanitarian aid

Shafaqna English- Almost 7.5 million children in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance after thirteen years of conflict in the country, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund reported.

Repeated cycles of violence and displacement, a devastating economic crisis and extreme deprivation, disease outbreaks and last year’s devastating earthquakes have left hundreds of thousands of children exposed to long-term physical and psychosocial consequences.

More than 650,000 children under the age of five are chronically malnourished – an increase of around 150,000 in the four years since 2019. Chronic malnutrition, or stunting, causes irreversible damage to the physical and cognitive development of children, impacting their capacity to learn, their productivity, and their earnings later in adulthood.

Sources: UNICEF

