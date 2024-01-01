Poll: Black voters less influenced by Biden’s message that Trump threatens democracy

Shafaqna English- One of USA President Joe Biden’s key campaign messages, that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, appeals to fewer black supporters and people without college degrees than other segments of his political base, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Worries about political extremism and threats to democracy have emerged as among Americans’ top concerns, following historic events including Republican former President Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the Supreme Court’s move to end the nationwide right to abortion and a surge in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The online national poll of 4,094 respondents from March 7-13 showed Republicans and Democrats alike worry about America’s democratic institutions and the prospect of highly partisan politicians pushing through policies most people don’t want.

Sources: Reuters

