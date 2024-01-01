English
Families in Gaza break Ramadhan fast with little food

Shafaqna English- As families in Gaza break their fast on the rubble of their former homes with little food, the atmosphere of the month of Ramadhan feels far from celebratory.

Abu Mustafa Naji and his wife sit in the remnants of their home to break fast on the 3rd day of Ramadan

As the sun sets on the Deir el Balah neighbourhood in the southern tip of the Gaza Strip, Abu Mustafa Naji and his wife move slowly through the silence around them. Neither speaks as they set a small wooden table down on a slab of concrete — possibly a piece from what was once a wall of the home they shared in this exact spot.

Mustafa, 55, said he built the home with his own hands, “stone by stone.” It was bombed on Oct. 10, only three days into the Israel-Hamas war.

“As you can see the destruction … and what happened in the area,” he said. “Everything is gone.
“Our dream is gone…. There is absolutely nothing left.”

Naji set two stones down on the slab as seats for him and his wife, before they broke the day’s fast with a meagre meal: A hummus mix, a small bowl of diced cucumbers, sliced tomatoes and some bread. The couple eats in total silence, surrounded by remnants of their home and memories of past Ramadan celebrations.

