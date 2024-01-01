English
Sarkhosh booked ticket to World Snooker Tour

Shafaqna English- Iranian snooker player Amir Sarkhosh has earned a spot in the World Snooker Tour (WST) after defeating his opponent from Ukraine at the WPBSA Q Tour Global Playoff in Sarajevo, reported by Mehr News.

Sarkhosh successfully beat his Ukrainian rival, Iulian Boiko, with a score of 10-8 in the WPBSA Q Tour Global Playoff finals, securing a spot in the World Snooker Tour (WST).

During the tournament, Sarkhosh achieved victory against opponents from England with scores of 5-4 and 6-2, ultimately advancing to the final round.

