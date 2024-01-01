Greening of Ramadhan aligns with Islam’s long tradition of environmental sustainability

Shafaqna English- To encourage Muslims to be more mindful of the impact of Ramadan on the environment, mosques are increasingly dispensing of single-use items, with some banning the use of plastics altogether.

For many Muslims breaking fast in mosques around the world this Ramadhan, something will be missing: plastics.

The communal experience of iftars – the after-sunset meal that brings people of the faith together during the holy month – often necessitates the use of utensils designed for mass events, such as plastic knives and forks, along with bottles of water.

Sources: Fastcompany

