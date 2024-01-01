UNSC extends Afghan mission mandate for 1 year

Shafaqna English- The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday unanimously extended a mandate for an assistance mission in Afghanistan for one year.

The resolution extends the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2025.

The resolution urges “all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities as needed, as well as international actors to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations and associated personnel throughout the country.”

