SICM Mahfil Ali: Quranic discussions in light of Surah al-Ankabut [Video]

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented live Ramadan programme at ” 6th Night of Ramadan 1445 with talk Dr Ali Reza Bhojani on “Quranic discussions in light of Sura al-Ankabut”.

Event Details:

We look forward to welcoming you to our Ramadan programme.

Children’s programme

Salaat

Iftar

Short talk by Dr Ali Reza Bhojani on “Quranic discussions in light of Sura al-Ankabut”

Du’a Iftitah

Qur’an recitation

Dr Ali Reza Bhojani will discuss a thematic overview of the Sura al-Ankabut and an exploration of specific aspects, drawing out the relevance of reading the Quran in the context of everyday spiritual and ethical struggles.

Speaker: Dr Ali Reza Bhojani has held academic posts at the Al-Mahdi Institute where he lectured on legal theory, theology, and ethics, the Markfield Institute of Higher Education, the University of Nottingham and the University of Oxford, and is currently a Teaching Fellow in Islamic Ethics and Theology at the University of Birmingham as well as an Associate Research Fellow at AMI.

