UEFA Champions League Quarter Final draw is made

Shafaqna English- Manchester City, the current champions, will face Real Madrid, who hold the record for winning the trophy 14 times, in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

The English Premier League team Arsenal will be up against Bayern Munich from the German Bundesliga, while Atletico Madrid from the Spanish La Liga will face Borussia Dortmund from the Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain will play against La Liga’s Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

The first legs of the quarterfinals are scheduled for April 9 10, with the second legs to follow on April 16-17.

