Draw announced for UEFA Europa League quarter-finals

Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, the draws for the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League were conducted on Friday at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

AC Milan will welcome AS Roma in the opening leg, while Liverpool will take on Atalanta, with the first leg scheduled to be held at Anfield stadium.

In the remaining two matches, Bayer Leverkusen will have the home field advantage against West Ham, and Olympique Marseille will face SL Benfica.

The first legs of the quarterfinals will take place on April 11, with the second legs occurring on April 18, one week later.

