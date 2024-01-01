English
EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: There is evidence Israel is hindering Gaza aid entry

Shafaqna English- There is evidence that Israel prevents the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell confirmed.

This was included in his remarks to USA’s channel PBS on Friday (15 Mar. 2024), in response to a question about his statements at the United Nations (UN) Security Council in which he asserted: “Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war.”

Borrell pointed out: “It is a starvation in Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of people are starving literally, among them many children who have been dying by this nutrition.”

