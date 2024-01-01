UN experts warn Islamophobia rising to alarming levels

Shafaqna English- United Nations (UN) experts have warned that Islamophobia around the world has reached alarming levels.

This came in a joint statement issued by the experts on Friday, marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on 15 March, in which they stated: “In proclaiming 15 March the International Day to Combat Islamophobia in 2022, the UN General Assembly called for strengthened international efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels.”

“Acts of harassment, intimidation, violence and incitement based on religion or belief have risen sharply across the world last year, reaching alarming levels, shocking our conscience and creating a climate of fear and deep distrust,” added the statement.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com