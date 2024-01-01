English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN experts warn Islamophobia rising to alarming levels

0

Shafaqna English- United Nations (UN) experts have warned that Islamophobia around the world has reached alarming levels.

This came in a joint statement issued by the experts on Friday, marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on 15 March, in which they stated: “In proclaiming 15 March the International Day to Combat Islamophobia in 2022, the UN General Assembly called for strengthened international efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels.”

“Acts of harassment, intimidation, violence and incitement based on religion or belief have risen sharply across the world last year, reaching alarming levels, shocking our conscience and creating a climate of fear and deep distrust,” added the statement.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Russia stands in solidarity with Muslim countries to counter Islamophobia

leila yazdani

UK government’s advisor on Islamophobia quits role

leila yazdani

G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum calls for broader efforts to fight Islamophobia

leila yazdani

OIC calls on international organizations-civil societies to unite against Islamophobia

leila yazdani

Islamophobia on rise in Japan

leila yazdani

Russia says Islamophobia flourishes in PACE

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.