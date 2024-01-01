Necessary measures taken in Mashhad to host pilgrims in Nowruz

Shafaqna English- Necessary measures have been taken in the holy city of Mashhad to host a growing number of pilgrims in Nowruz holidays, Iran’s interior minister said.

Speaking after a meeting of the central headquarters for serving pilgrims in Mashhad, Ahmad Vahidi said preparations have been made in terms of accommodation, provision of foodstuffs, and other services for the pilgrims.

With the efforts made, the pilgrims will face no problems in terms of accommodation in the holy month of Ramadan, he added.

Mashhad is home to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Shia Imam. It is one of the most extensively visited pilgrimage centers in the world.

