Saudi Arabia: Volunteer teams in Mecca supporting medical staff

Shafaqna English- Volunteers are working in hospitals and health centers in the central area, in the Grand Mosque and at the Haramain train station, to support medical staff in Mecca during Ramadhan.

The General Directorate of Health Affairs in Mecca has deployed volunteer teams to support medical staff in Mecca during Ramadhan.

They are taking part in awareness and health education campaigns, as well as providing first aid services for train passengers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The directorate said that the Sawaed Health Project began relief work on the first day of Ramadan, providing first aid and life-saving services to pilgrims and worshipers at the Grand Mosque.

