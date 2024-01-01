Shafaq News: Iraqi government creats 52 new residential cities

Shafaqna English- Iraqi government is working on creating 52 new residential cities in central and southern governorates, offering various housing loans.

Iraq needs to build 3 to 3.5 million housing units to tackle the rapidly growing population, which increases by approximately 2-3% annually.

These efforts are seen as crucial steps to address the challenges millions nationwide face. For about five years, authorities have been striving to solve the housing crisis by launching plans tailored to Iraq’s population of over 43 million. They’re also making accessing loans with affordable interest rates for citizens. The initiative targets the poor and middle class, who struggle to purchase houses due to sky-high prices caused by years of poor planning and widespread corruption.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com