UK: London’s iconic Tate Modern art gallery hosts open Iftar

Shafaqna English- Many gathered Saturday at London’s iconic Tate Modern art gallery for the fast-breaking meal hosted by the Ramadan Tent Project, an award-winning charity founded in 2013.

Catherine Wood, Tate Modern’s program director, noted that it was “incredible” to be there, a museum that has a collection and a program of artworks from all over the world.

“It’s a space where it’s both a kind of public square and the gallery and I think it’s beautiful that we can sit here. We can come together and we can also make this image being together which is so powerful,” added Wood.

Dowshan Humzah, advisory board member of the Ramadan Tent Project, said the aim is to bring people together regardless of faith.

“Open Iftar, being open to all, whether people are fasting or not, Muslim or not, faithful or not. We aim to bring everyone together to have the opening of the fast,” he added.

Saying that open iftar’s theme is heritage this year, Humzah noted that it is a “thread that really connects all of us.”

Source: Anadolu Agency