English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

India: Foreign students assaulted during Ramadan prayer

0

Shafaqna English- A Hindu far-right mob allegedly stormed a university hostel in India’s western Gujarat state and attacked the group of foreign students who were  offering the evening Ramadan prayers. At least four foreign students have been injured.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday pledged to take “strict actions against the perpetrators”, as the local police in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said an investigation was under way in connection with the attack at the Gujarat University.

“A group of 15 students were offering prayers when three people came and started shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ [Hail lord Ram]. They objected to us praying here,” local media quoted a student as saying.

“After some time, about 250 people came and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. They pelted stones and vandalised hostel properties.”

A student from Afghanistan told local NDTV network: “They attacked us inside the rooms too. They broke laptops, phones and damaged bikes,” adding that the AC and sound system were destroyed as well.

Videos posted on X showed ransacked student dorms and a mob destroying the students’ motorbikes with long tools.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related posts

[Video] David Kills Goliath | Lecture 3 | Ramadan 2024

parniani

[Video] The Consequences of Arrogance (Part 4)

parniani

Qatar implementing 145 projects in 18 countries during Ramadhan 2024

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Volunteer teams in Mecca supporting medical staff

nafiseh yazdani

[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] Welcoming Ramadhan in Baghdad

parniani

[Video] King Saul Tests His Army | Lecture 2 | Ramadan 2024

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.