Shafaqna English- The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is implementing 145 projects in 18 countries under its Ramadhan campaign this year.



Funded by donors from Qatar, the projects are expected to benefit 1.6 million people in the targeted countries and will take place until the end of the year, state news agency (QNA) reported, citing QRCS.

The projects cover food, shelter, water and sanitation, livelihood, education, psychological support, health, and medical convoys.

Sources: Doha News

