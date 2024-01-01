Choopan is crowned the champion of 2024 Arnold Classic UK

Shafaqna English- Hadi Choopan from Iran was declared the winner of the 2024 Arnold Classic UK Men’s Open competition. The event took place on the weekend of March 15-16 at the NEC in Birmingham, England, Mehr News reported.

Choopan emerged victorious in the Men’s Open competition, besting five other contestants including runner up Samson Dauda and third place finisher Akim Williams from the U.S. He walked away with the $130,000 prize and trophy from Arnold Schwarzenegger, as stated by Tehran Times.

This marks Choopan’s second consecutive victory in the last month, after securing first place in the 2024 Arnold Classic US competition held in Columbus, OH.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com