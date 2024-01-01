English
ESPN: Man United beat Liverpool 4-3 to reach FA Cup semi-final

Shafaqna English- As a report by ESPN, Amad Diallo scored in the dying moments of extra time following a mistake by Marcus Rashford, propelling Manchester United to a 4-3 win against Liverpool and securing a spot in the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.

United’s win at Old Trafford kept their only chance of winning a trophy this season alive and dashed Liverpool’s hopes of winning four trophies in Jurgen Klopp’s last season as manager of the team.

Erik ten Hag’s team will be up against Coventry City from the Championship in the semifinals, following their surprising 3-2 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

