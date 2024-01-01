English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Vladimir Putin cruises to Russian election win with 88% vote

0

Shafaqna English- Vladimir Putin is cruising to victory in 2024 Russian presidential election, cementing his rule for another six years.

Early results showed the Russian president on track to be re-elected with a record 88 per cent of the vote and turnout of more than 70 per cent, according to the Russian electoral commission, with 25 per cent of returns counted.

The outcome — which included totals from five Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia — was a foregone conclusion after the Kremlin outlawed all criticism of Putin or the war and blocked any opposition candidates from running.

Sources: FT

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Russia: Voting begins in 3-day presidential election

leila yazdani

TASS: Türkiye expects Putin’s possible visit on February 12

nafiseh yazdani

Putin signed a decree granting citizenship to foreigners contracted to Russian army

rahman samadreza

Trump:Biden is a threat to democracy in USA

nasibeh yazdani

Putin rejects Biden’s claims that Russia would attack NATO as absurd

leila yazdani

Paris Olympics: Russia’s decision to participate fully in line with athletes’ interests

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.