Vladimir Putin cruises to Russian election win with 88% vote

Shafaqna English- Vladimir Putin is cruising to victory in 2024 Russian presidential election, cementing his rule for another six years.

Early results showed the Russian president on track to be re-elected with a record 88 per cent of the vote and turnout of more than 70 per cent, according to the Russian electoral commission, with 25 per cent of returns counted.

The outcome — which included totals from five Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia — was a foregone conclusion after the Kremlin outlawed all criticism of Putin or the war and blocked any opposition candidates from running.

Sources: FT

