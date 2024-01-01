Food crisis in Afghanistan and issues of mal-nutrition

According to the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), approximately 860,000 children under the age of five are severely malnourished, while an additional five million face “moderate acute malnutrition”. Despite the availability of food in most urban areas and towns, unlike other famine-stricken regions, affordability remains a critical issue in Afghanistan.

The staggering levels of unemployment and underemployment leave virtually no one able to afford basic necessities, including food. With minimal government funding for social services and limited charitable assistance, the lack of employment directly translates to food insecurity. Many Afghans resort to perilous journeys abroad in search of employment opportunities, yet even if they succeed in securing jobs, remitting money back home has become increasingly challenging due to legal restrictions.

Donor fatigue compounds the crisis, leading major aid agencies with access to Afghanistan to reduce incoming aid as they prioritize competing needs. Additionally, international conflicts such as the war in Ukraine have resulted in higher prices and decreased supply of essential crops typically provided to aid agencies at discounted rates.

The WFP, for instance, has been compelled to scale back programs that previously supported nearly 10 million Afghans due to cost and supply constraints. Moreover, the Taliban government’s inability to ensure security within the country deters many aid agencies from operating in Afghanistan, even on a limited scale, due to concerns for the safety of their personnel.

