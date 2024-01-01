UNICEF: Over 13000 children killed in Gaza in Israel offensive

Shafaqna English- Over 13,000 children have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s offensive since October 7 while others are suffering from severe malnutrition, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

“Thousands more have been injured or we can’t even determine where they are. They may be stuck under rubble … We haven’t seen that rate of death among children in almost any other conflict in the world,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell told the CBS News network on Sunday.

“I have been in wards of children who are suffering from severe anaemia malnutrition, the whole ward is absolutely quiet. Because the children, the babies … don’t even have the energy to cry.”

Sources: AL Jazeera

