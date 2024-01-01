English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UNICEF: Over 13000 children killed in Gaza in Israel offensive

0

Shafaqna English- Over 13,000 children have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s offensive since October 7 while others are suffering from severe malnutrition, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

“Thousands more have been injured or we can’t even determine where they are. They may be stuck under rubble … We haven’t seen that rate of death among children in almost any other conflict in the world,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell told the CBS News network on Sunday.

“I have been in wards of children who are suffering from severe anaemia malnutrition, the whole ward is absolutely quiet. Because the children, the babies … don’t even have the energy to cry.”

Sources: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Dutch activists commemorate Palestinian children killed in Gaza war with 14,000 shoes

nafiseh yazdani

EU foreign policy chief: Gaza became ‘graveyard’ for humanitarian law

leila yazdani

Oxfam: Israel of intentionally preventing delivery of aid into famine-stalked Gaza

leila yazdani

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: There is evidence Israel is hindering Gaza aid entry

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Acute malnutrition has doubled in one month in north of Gaza

leila yazdani

PRC: Israeli violence against Palestinian children increased

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.