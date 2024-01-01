Oxfam: Israel of intentionally preventing delivery of aid into famine-stalked Gaza

Shafaqna English- Israel is using bureaucracy to “deliberately” hinder aid supplies headed into Gaza, Oxfam said.

Israeli authorities have rejected a warehouse full of international aid. The aid originates from many humanitarian organisations around the world and has been rejected over weeks and months as result of an unpredictable and chaotic regime of approval, scanning and inspection, ultimately controlled by Israeli authorities.

In a new report published today, Oxfam said this rejected aid was just one example of an overall humanitarian response that Israel has made so dangerous and dysfunctional as to be impossible for aid agencies to work at the speed and scale necessary to save lives, despite best efforts.

Oxfam says that Israel’s government ultimately bears accountability for the breakdown of the international response to the crisis in Gaza.

Oxfam warns that people living in Gaza will suffer mass death from disease and starvation far beyond the current 31,000 Palestinian war casualties unless Israel takes immediate steps to end its violations.

Sources: Oxfam

