EU foreign policy chief: Gaza became ‘graveyard’ for humanitarian law

Shafaqna English- Gaza became a “graveyard” for the most important principles of humanitarian law, the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said Monday.

“Gaza was, before the war, the greatest open-air prison. Today it is the greatest open-air graveyard. A graveyard for tens of thousands of people, and also a graveyard for many of the most important principles of humanitarian law,” Josep Borrell told reporters at the doorstep of the EU foreign affairs meeting in Brussels.

The bloc’s foreign policy chief also said the ministers will discuss the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

“We are not talking about full suspension association agreement. This would be something for the commission to propose. We are talking about the political dimension based on the respect to humanitarian law,” Borrell explained.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

